Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Report: Ravens To Sign WR Dez Bryant To Practice Squad

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Report: Ravens To Sign WR Dez Bryant To Practice Squad

Report: Ravens To Sign WR Dez Bryant To Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens could be bolstering their wide receiver lineup with veteran Dez Bryant, according to a Thursday morning report.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Ravens plan to add Dez Bryant to practice squad - NBC Sports

Yannick Ngakoue is not the only high-profile veteran heading to Baltimore. Dez Bryant is working out...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

PghSportsNow

Pittsburgh Sports Now RT @PghSteelersNow: Report: Ravens Planning to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad https://t.co/vA35WVhq5Y https://t.co/SmVpaGEuxF 6 minutes ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com #Ravens Planning to Sign WR Dez Bryant, According to Report: https://t.co/V5Qt9ySP1m https://t.co/qqf0MpkGux 13 minutes ago

Drannik70

Clyde RT @TheRavensWire: Report: #Ravens to sign WR Dez Bryant to the practice squad pending workout 📰: https://t.co/pp5Gfi6f9N | #RavensFlock h… 14 minutes ago

PghSteelersNow

Steelers Now Report: Ravens Planning to Sign Dez Bryant to Practice Squad https://t.co/vA35WVhq5Y https://t.co/SmVpaGEuxF 21 minutes ago

CodyNagel247

Cody Nagel RT @OKState247: Report: Ravens plan to sign former #OKState WR Dez Bryant to practice squad https://t.co/pUiKMPBpM1 https://t.co/3hJOOPWc6n 26 minutes ago

zlancaster91

Zachary Lancaster According to a report from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, former #OkState and Dallas receiver Dez Bryant is set… https://t.co/dZLh00nJob 27 minutes ago

OKState247

Oklahoma State 247 Report: Ravens plan to sign former #OKState WR Dez Bryant to practice squad https://t.co/pUiKMPBpM1 https://t.co/3hJOOPWc6n 28 minutes ago

PromitC89

Promit Chatterjee #Ravens plan to sign ex- #Cowboys star #DezBryant to practice squad, per report #NFL #ThrowUpTheX https://t.co/yosaSvNr76 via @usatoday 29 minutes ago