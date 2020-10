Biden Reveals Court Reform Plan Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:35s - Published 9 minutes ago Biden Reveals Court Reform Plan Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has finally laid out his plan to explore court reform. He proposed a bipartisan commission of constitutional scholars to study a number of ideas that “go well beyond packing.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources WATCH: Joe Biden Reveals His Post-Trump Supreme Court Strategy to 60 Minutes’ Norah O’Donnell Joe Biden revealed his specific plan to reform the Supreme Court once he takes office — and after...

Mediaite - Published 5 hours ago







Tweets about this Katrine McCaig RT @NYMag: Joe Biden said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to propose Supreme Court reforms. But his carefully worded answer actual… 3 hours ago New York Magazine Joe Biden said he would appoint a bipartisan commission to propose Supreme Court reforms. But his carefully worded… https://t.co/IQB5i1vZzN 3 hours ago