Nova Health - COVID-19 testing

Drive Through Covid-19 Testing Site now open

There and very high.

Nova health set up a drive through covid-19 testing site to give community members a quick solution to knowing whether or not they were carrying the virus.

If someone was symptomatic but received a negative test, they were tested in the back of the throat and would get results within 2-3 days.

Nova said that what they are trying to do is just find the balance of "who should be tested asymptomatic and symptomatic alike" because of the limited number of tests.

"we are trying to rely on our testing platforms. sometimes people need both to confirm the results in order to try to be as accurate as possible because no test is perfect."

The testing sight was open yesterday.

The testing sight was open yesterday.

Nova wants the public to understand it takes time to attain lab results and hope those getting tested can remain as a




