Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:30s - Published
Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock

Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock

Tesla shares are popping after Q3 reports showed a fifth consecutive quarter of profits.

Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as the company beat expected Q3 revenue expectations as well as reporting a surge in new subscribers.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pops and Flops: GM, Albertsons, and Kohl's Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: GM, Albertsons, and Kohl's Stock

GM shares are soaring after the company announced a $2.2 billion plan to ramp up EV production. Albertsons shares also are popping after the company beating its expected Q3 earnings report, and Kohl's..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:29Published
Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Nikola, AMC, and Snap Stock

Nikola shares are popping after a massive sell-off and the fallout from its co-founder stepping away from the company after claims of sexual assault. The jump in stock price is also likely due to the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 06:08Published
Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock [Video]

Pops and Flops: Hertz, Zoom, and Chewy Stock

Hertz shares are popping after the company secured $1.65 billion in DIP financing after filing for bankruptcy. The deal is pending as it waits for court approval. Zoom shares are also up after asset..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 07:07Published