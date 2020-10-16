Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 05:30s - Published
Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock
Tesla shares are popping after Q3 reports showed a fifth consecutive quarter of profits.
Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as the company beat expected Q3 revenue expectations as well as reporting a surge in new subscribers.
GM shares are soaring after the company announced a $2.2 billion plan to ramp up EV production. Albertsons shares also are popping after the company beating its expected Q3 earnings report, and Kohl's..
Nikola shares are popping after a massive sell-off and the fallout from its co-founder stepping away from the company after claims of sexual assault. The jump in stock price is also likely due to the..