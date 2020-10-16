Pops and Flops: Tesla, Chipotle, and AT&T Stock

Chipotle shares are down after the company reported customers buying fewer drinks, and AT&T stock is popping as the company beat expected Q3 revenue expectations as well as reporting a surge in new subscribers.



