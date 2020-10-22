Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'

a brown guy RT @BenStinar: The Denver Nuggets arena is being changed from Pepsi Center to “Ball arena”
Imagine if it had that name when Allen Iverson… 7 minutes ago
⛰ Scoobysnax 🇺🇸 @laurenjbara It's interesting that so many people seem invested in the name "Pepsi Center." I agree with the emotio… https://t.co/HGbYgFgK41 17 minutes ago
Andy Yemma Why not call it the Mason Jar Arena?
Pepsi Center is now the Ball Arena - Denverite, the Denver site! https://t.co/LIoFFBgEXM 29 minutes ago
Adrián Marquez RT @WadeHeidt: @UniWatch New name for the arena in Denver.
https://t.co/7QCu1bgJxd 58 minutes ago
Alex Wollf News from Denver as dozens of executives and marketing workers have suffered concussions from slapping themselves i… https://t.co/WLUE0ils02 1 hour ago