Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Pepsi Center In Denver Has A New Name, It's Now 'Ball Arena'
There's a new name for Pepsi Center in Denver. Get ready to go to Ball Arena.

After 21 years, Pepsi Center to be renamed Ball Arena as part of new partnership

The home of the Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche will be known as Ball Arena as part of a...
Denver Post - Published


