Hear From The Candidate: Corning Mayor - John Harrison Video Credit: KHSL - Published 5 days ago Hear From The Candidate: Corning Mayor - John Harrison Action News Now is giving each candidate a chance to get their message out to voters. Here is John Harrison who is running for Corning Mayor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend I'm John Harrison I'm running for Corning mayor I'm an engineer and as an engineer I work for some of the largest bureaucratic red-tape institutions in the world from the US Army to Northrop Grumman Corporation to the state of California workers comp Calpers HP NEC I've been there I know how to justify budget I know how to get through the red tape one of the things I'd like to do in Corning is bring technology and update our infrastructure great at technology backbone so that we can support the new businesses that that we need to bring into cornie we need to generate new avenues of Revenue one way to do that is to bring in new business we need to entice businesses we need to let our current businesses with the unfriendly business regulations and rules of a guy going we need to change that to make it more business-friendly so that they can expand that's the only way we're going to get these new avenues of Revenue in order to do the things that we want to do to fix our roads to create a Next Generation Workforce with our children so that they can be ready for this Century folks people leaving the big cities and we want them to come here we need that funding thank you very much I look forward to you voting for me on November 3rd John Harrison





