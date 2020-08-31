Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lizzo was 'bothered' by people focusing on her body rather than her music

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Lizzo was 'bothered' by people focusing on her body rather than her music

Lizzo was 'bothered' by people focusing on her body rather than her music

Lizzo has revealed that it "bothered" her that people focused on her size rather than her music.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lizzo is hopeful for racial justice [Video]

Lizzo is hopeful for racial justice

Lizzo is “hopeful” that change will come out of the Black Lives Matter movement, as so many people are coming together to support the cause.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:19Published
Lizzo: Body positivity no longer benefits all body types [Video]

Lizzo: Body positivity no longer benefits all body types

Lizzo has slammed the body positivity movement for "not benefiting" the people that "created" the term, as she says it has become "commercialised".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:06Published
Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns [Video]

Lizzo Wrapped Her Locs Into Space Buns

Lizzo is inspiration on literally every level: her music gets our own creative juices flowing, her beauty looks kick off lasting trends, and her words help guide people in a more positive, less hateful..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published