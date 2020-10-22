Global  
 

iPhone 12 unboxing ahead of launch on Friday

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Footage showing the unboxing of the new iPhone 12 (red) and iPhone 12 Pro(grey).

The new iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air are due to go on sale onFriday.

In preparation, Apple has announced a new feature for its retailstores called Shopping Sessions, where customers can book a one-on-one slotwith an Apple Store employee to help select the new product they want.

Thesame advice is also being made available online, with customers able to chatwith specialists before deciding on a purchase.

For online purchases,contactless delivery is available for all products, Apple said, including thenew iPhone and iPad.


