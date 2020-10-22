Hear From The Candidate: Corning Mayor - Michael Lepeilbet Video Credit: KHSL - Published 3 weeks ago Hear From The Candidate: Corning Mayor - Michael Lepeilbet Action News Now is giving each candidate a chance to get their message out to voters. Here is Michael Lepeilbet running for Corning Mayor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hello my name is Michael lepeilbet I'm running for mayor of the city of Corning California I'm a graduate of the United States Army command and general staff College I hold an advanced certificate from the California Commission on peace officer standards and training as well as a master's degree in criminal justice I've worked in several areas of law enforcement police officer District Attorney's investigator and I'm a retired Deputy Marshal I'm also a retired Brigadier General from the California state military Reserve currently I'm in my eight year of being a senior senator with a California senior legislature as a longtime resident of this wonderful town of Corning I'm looking forward to working with you and our community for a better tomorrow we have seen many changes good and bad my vision is that we as a community will work together to make our town the best it can be more jobs businesses better roads Public Safety and community activities for our youth we will work together to make this happen please vote likely filled it for mayor of Corning any questions or concerns please call or text me at area code 530-624-4816 thank you





