Midmorning With Aundrea - October 22, 2020 (Part 2)

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 48 seconds ago

(Part 2 of 4) A legendary tea parlor in New York City's Chinatown is celebrating a milestone.

Fo for 100 years, an iconic tea parlor in new york's chinatown has been serving hot dim sum to locals and customers from around the world.

To celebrate its century-long journey, owner wilson tang is out áthis weeká with a new cookbook of classic recipes and stories of a vibrant community of chinese- americans-- and the immigrants who came before them.

Our vladimir duthiers took a trip to chinatown, for this mouth- watering assignment.

"these are some o the top-favorites in our restaurant..."

Our first one is shrimp and snow pea leaf dumpling..

Umm..

To truly understand nom wah's food..

You have to appreciate nom wah's rich history..

The food that we serve is actually very traditional.

It's stuff that i've had as a kid, my parents have had as a kid..

Since 1920... nom wah tea parlor in new york's chinatown..

Has become an institution... owner wilson tang.

Hospitality is in my dna.

Its what my dad and my uncles have done when they first came to america as immigrants.

It's a quintessential story of the american dream..

Tang's uncle... "uncle wally worked his way up from dishwasher to cook to waiter to eventually owning nom wah..

And ran it for almost fifty years.

Meanwhile..

Tang pursued a high- flying career in finance.

You exemplify in many ways what all of us who are first generation americans sort of exemplify to our families..right?

I ádidá follow that path of going to school, getting good grades and, you know, having my stint in finance.

But i think at the end of the day, this was my calling.

If i didn't do it, who would do it, you know?

Over the years..

Nom wah..

Much like new york's chinatown..

Has endured enormous challenges..

From 9/11..

To superstorm sandy...to a global pandemic.

But through it all, chinatown has survived - and continued to thrive.

I think restaurants in chinatown had always been the underdog // we have a lot of grit and a lot of heart.

And what better way to celebrate and showcase that spirit, than to write a cookbook... ..marking the restaurant's 100- year journey.

I wanted something that really talks about the neighborhood and the mom and pop businesses that are still around..

From the local tea guru..

To the fish whisperer... to the grocery store goddess..

The book is an ode to a community of chinese immigrants..

A resilient and close-knit community..

'hey mr. lee!"

...as we found out quickly..

While walking the streets of chinatown.

..the mailman.

You're semi- retired?

Semi-retired.

But, i gotta to survive, you know.

Next stop: "fon on"... the loca tofu shop ..

Where we found chef paul eng making a fresh batch of grass jelly.

Eng..

Revived áhisá family business of over eighty years... with new twists to traditional recipes.

"we have a ginge rice cake.

// we like ginger, we like the brown rice cake.

Let's put the two get together!

"eggplant shrimp..

Very classic..

Back at nom wah... some more tang family classics for me to chow down.

This is also a fan favorite..

Mmm..

Legit.

Legit.

Last but not least is our rice rolls.

This is basically rice that's been broken down into a liquid and then re steamed on a tray.

And what is dim sum without some hot tea?

Yes!

Cheers!

To your health..

Cheers to you!

Vladimir duthiers, cbs news, new york.

Storms and fires.

What's going on with the planet?

A look just ahead