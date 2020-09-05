Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm.