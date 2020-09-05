Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

The award comes as EU sanctions Belarusian officials amid protests and refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the leader.

Belarus President Lukashenko's opponents say he must resign by 25 October amid ongoing protests.

MINSK: Belarus’s exiled opposition leader on Tuesday gave strongman President Alexander Lukashenko a deadline of two weeks to resign, halt violence and release..

Women take to streets of Belarus once again, calling for Lukashenko to go In what has now become a tradition on Saturdays in the Belarusian capital, hundreds marched carrying flowers and chanting in protest againt president Alexander Lukashenko

Minsk [Belarus], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus' non-governmental human rights centre Viasna reported that at least 140 people have been detained across the..

Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award EP President David Sassoli recognised an "initiative of brave women" in his speech, including opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.View on euronews

