Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:13s - Published
Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

Belarus opposition movement wins Sakharov Prize for human rights

The award comes as EU sanctions Belarusian officials amid protests and refuses to recognise Alexander Lukashenko as the leader.


Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award [Video]

Sakharov Prize 2020: Belarus' opposition wins EU human rights award

EP President David Sassoli recognised an "initiative of brave women" in his speech, including opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:07Published
Belarus opposition wins EU human rights prize [Video]

Belarus opposition wins EU human rights prize

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:55Published
Belarus protests: Retirees rally against authoritarian president [Video]

Belarus protests: Retirees rally against authoritarian president

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:26Published

At least 150 detained across Belarus in Opposition rallies

 Minsk [Belarus], October 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus' non-governmental human rights centre Viasna reported that at least 140 people have been detained across the..
WorldNews

Women take to streets of Belarus once again, calling for Lukashenko to go [Video]

Women take to streets of Belarus once again, calling for Lukashenko to go

In what has now become a tradition on Saturdays in the Belarusian capital, hundreds marched carrying flowers and chanting in protest againt president Alexander Lukashenko

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:10Published

Belarus opposition leader gives strongman ultimatum to quit

 MINSK: Belarus’s exiled opposition leader on Tuesday gave strongman President Alexander Lukashenko a deadline of two weeks to resign, halt violence and release..
WorldNews

Belarus opposition threatens national economic boycott

 Belarus President Lukashenko's opponents say he must resign by 25 October amid ongoing protests.
BBC News

Belarus opposition wins European Parliament rights award

The Sakharov Prize is going to the opposition movement in Belarus. Opposition supporters, led by...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •euronews



UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus [Video]

UN rights investigator warns of ‘iron curtain’ in Belarus

A UN investigator of human rights violations in Belarus is warning of another ‘iron curtain’ descending on Europe.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:56Published
Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests [Video]

Belarus mass arrests fail to stop protests

After nearly 800 people were arrested in Minsk last Sunday, the UN Commissioner for Human Rights condemned what she called the violent repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published
Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation [Video]

Thousands of women protest in Belarus demanding Lukashenko's resignation

Around 5,000 women marched in the capital Minsk, according to the human rights organization Viasna. Police followed the march, but no detentions were reported.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:05Published