CASA of Harrison County honors two volunteers for special award

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
CASA of Harrison County recognized two special people Wednesday evening at an awards ceremony.

- ellen and billy alexander have- been named volunteers of- the year by the national casa-- guardian ad litem association - for - children.

- they are among the nearly 97- - thousand volunteers from- the program nationwide.

- the award recognizes volunteers- who have made - significant contributions to- promoting the best interests- of children.- ellen and billy have volunteere- together for- the last 8 years, advocating fo- 83 children during that




