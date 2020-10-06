Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

CASA of Harrison County recognized two special people Wednesday evening at an awards ceremony.

CASA of Harrison County honors two volunteers for special award

The front- page.

- - casa of harrison county - recognized two special people - wednesday evening at an awards- ceremony.

- ellen and billy alexander have- been named volunteers of- the year by the national casa-- guardian ad litem association - for - children.

- they are among the nearly 97- - thousand volunteers from- the program nationwide.

- the award recognizes volunteers- who have made - significant contributions to- promoting the best interests- of children.- ellen and billy have volunteere- together for- the last 8 years, advocating fo- 83 children during that