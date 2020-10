Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship' Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:28s - Published 42 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:28s - Published Pelosi on stimulus: 'we have to have strong bipartisanship' U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said negotiators were making progress in talks with the Trump administration for another round of COVID-19 stimulus, but Senate Republicans remained skeptical of a possible deal costing trillions of dollars. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this