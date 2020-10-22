Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Watch this tiny aquatic robot clean water — Strictly Robots
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Watch this tiny aquatic robot clean water — Strictly Robots
Video Credit: Mashable Studio - Duration: 00:54s - Published
2 days ago
Clean water is the best water.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Watch this tiny aquatic robot clean water — Strictly Robots
The robot is inspired by coral polyps and is fully wireless and waterproof. Read more... More...
Mashable - Published
2 days ago
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Halloween
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Beijing
Florida
London
World Series
Google
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tom Brady
Graham Mertz
Busta Rhymes
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
One Day
WORTH WATCHING
Netanyahu dodges Trump question on 'Sleepy Joe'
Last debate over, candidates enter final sprint
Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary
Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks