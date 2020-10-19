Ghislaine Maxwell's Deposition Is Unsealed

Ghislaine Maxwell has been charged with recruiting three underage girls in the 1990s for Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse.

She's also being charged for committing perjury in her 2016 depositions.

She has pleaded not guilty.

Maxwell fought hard to keep her 2016 deposition about the Epstein scandal under wraps--but to no avail.

According to Newser, a judge ordered the deposition, part of a civil lawsuit, released on Thursday, and news outlets were poring over the 465-page document.