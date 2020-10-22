IA AG Officer Implements Rape Kit Tracking Software

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 weeks ago

The state of Iowa is implementing a tracking system.

Many survivors may not be aware of whether or not their rape kit has been tested.

"* the state of iowa is implementing a tracking system.

"* this system can help give survivors some sense of peace of mind in hopes of bringing their abuser to justice.

Iowa attorney general tom miller commissioned stacs d?

"*a develop a tracking system last year.

"*kit system will follow the kit from collection at the hospital ?

"* to pick up by law enforcement ?

"* delivery to the crime lab for analysis and back to law enforcement.

Matty tate smith with the iowa coalition against sexaul assault says the tracking expands the level of transparency ?

"* which before*- was barely "as you can imagine, this can cause additional unnecessary anxiety and confusion for survivors, so with that being said, we commend the iowa attorney general's office for taking the initiative to develop a system that empowers survivors by putting control back into a victim's hands."

Iowa is now the 7th state to use the track?

"* kit system.

What's interesting is that iowa is the first to allow sexual assault nurse examiners to scan these kits using the cameras on their phones ?

"* which can save valuable time.

The crime victim assistance division received a nearly 800 thousand dollar grant from the u?

"*s department of justice to develop and implement