What's going on here?



Tweets about this Clint Barnett RT @KFCBarstool: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are very social media savvy, and it would be super weird for Blake to be barefoot here, so… 37 seconds ago FitCasually ™ Of Course Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds in Her 'We Voted' Photo ◌ https://t.co/UcUGYkdVNg ➥ ELLE 🗞… https://t.co/KjswEliPoE 1 minute ago Chelsea If my future marriage isn’t like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds I don’t want it 2 minutes ago Cynthia Weirr Blake Lively's Tribute to Ryan Reynolds After Voting Is Guaranteed to Make You LOL https://t.co/tVfAOjcbHa 8 minutes ago Seventeen Blake Lively Painted Fake Shoes on Her Feet in New Photo and Ryan Reynolds Had the Best Response… https://t.co/df54VT410p 9 minutes ago Bloggers United 🌐 Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Posted About Ryan's First Time Voting, But There's Definitely Something Off With Bla… https://t.co/BIXyuXvK27 10 minutes ago Insider Blake Lively drew fake shoes on her feet in an Instagram post with Ryan Reynolds where she was really barefoot https://t.co/i14inMyUJH 23 minutes ago Jamaal Al-Din (NBA Disney😁 NFL MLB NHL COVID-19) https://t.co/2A5yIjKnpG Blake Lively Layers the Chicest Fall Look With Towering ‘Sandals’ to Vote With Ryan Reynold… https://t.co/y7dET7xXjU 27 minutes ago