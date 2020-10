Jose delighted with Vinicius debut Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:14s - Published 7 minutes ago Jose delighted with Vinicius debut Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he was very happy with the debut of Carlos Vinicius against LASK in the Europa League but adds that he can get even better. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this