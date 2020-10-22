Play virtual ghostbusters on the world's most famous haunted ship

Enter the Dark Zone!

A unique Halloween multi-day event where ghost-busting fans worldwide will help paranormal investigators look for abnormal activity on the Queen Mary, one of the world's most famous haunted ships.

With live cameras throughout the ship, the viewer will have unprecedented access to the Queen Mary.

Hosting the fun are some of your favorite paranormal investigators from Ghost Hunters, Ghost Mine, Mountain Monsters, and more.

Now, if hunting for ghosts isn't your thing, there will be musical acts entertaining all weekend.

Dark Zone Live kicks off Oct.

29 through Nov.

1.