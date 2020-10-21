Investigation underway in murder of Jackson County Judge Sheila Osgood
Investigation underway in murder of Jackson County Judge Sheila Osgood
The murder of Jackson County Justice Court Judge Sheila Jackson Osgood has rocked the Moss Point community.
The investigation into what happened Wednesday is underway.
- - there are more questions than - answers surrounding the death o- beloved jackson county- justice court judge sheila- jackson osgood, who was found - murdered in her home on davis - street.
- sheriff mike ezell, jackson - county sheriff- "we'll get toxicology results, we'll test those- things and find out what was- going on prior to this event, - what the suspect was doing..- where he was.
I know- there were some concerns i've - heard about him being there.- exactly what i don't know but i- has been reported but - there were som3e concerns about- this guy being on the - property.
There had been some - - - - conflict between them.
Don't- know if thats true or not but i- has been put out- there."
Jackson county sheriff mike - ezell says the judge's son, - gregory jackson jr., was shot - and killed by moss point police- after he failed to comply with- demands to drop his large knife- and he charged at officers.
- officers shot jackson jr. and - then went inside the house to - find the judge dead from stab - wounds.
- "it's going to have an impact o the community because any time- you've got somebody who has bee- around long enough to - get elected... they're a part o- the community just like we all- are.
It hits home how precious- life is."
Ashleigh fortenberry- "sheriff ezell says its not yet clear what led to wednesday's - events but that is something la- enforcement is working to - figure out."
Osgood's pastor larry hawkins s- of union baptist church says sh- will be missed greatly.
- pastor larry hawkins sr, union- baptist church- "sheila was a very awesome person..
Very caring individual- who never met a stranger.
She - had a million dollar smile that- would brighten up any room.
She- would want us to carry on and - trust in the lord."
Moss point mayor mario king - released a statement- encouraging everyone to remembe- the good times had- with osgood and to keep her - loved ones in their prayers.- in moss point ashleigh- fortenberry news 25 - - - - -