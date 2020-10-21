Investigation underway in murder of Jackson County Judge Sheila Osgood

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 week ago

The investigation into what happened Wednesday is underway.

The murder of Jackson County Justice Court Judge Sheila Jackson Osgood has rocked the Moss Point community.

- news 25's ashleigh fortenberry- has our report.

- - there are more questions than - answers surrounding the death o- beloved jackson county- justice court judge sheila- jackson osgood, who was found - murdered in her home on davis - street.

- sheriff mike ezell, jackson - county sheriff- "we'll get toxicology results, we'll test those- things and find out what was- going on prior to this event, - what the suspect was doing..- where he was.

I know- there were some concerns i've - heard about him being there.- exactly what i don't know but i- has been reported but - there were som3e concerns about- this guy being on the - property.

There had been some - - - - conflict between them.

Don't- know if thats true or not but i- has been put out- there."

Jackson county sheriff mike - ezell says the judge's son, - gregory jackson jr., was shot - and killed by moss point police- after he failed to comply with- demands to drop his large knife- and he charged at officers.

- officers shot jackson jr. and - then went inside the house to - find the judge dead from stab - wounds.

- "it's going to have an impact o the community because any time- you've got somebody who has bee- around long enough to - get elected... they're a part o- the community just like we all- are.

It hits home how precious- life is."

Ashleigh fortenberry- "sheriff ezell says its not yet clear what led to wednesday's - events but that is something la- enforcement is working to - figure out."

Osgood's pastor larry hawkins s- of union baptist church says sh- will be missed greatly.

- pastor larry hawkins sr, union- baptist church- "sheila was a very awesome person..

Very caring individual- who never met a stranger.

She - had a million dollar smile that- would brighten up any room.

She- would want us to carry on and - trust in the lord."

Moss point mayor mario king - released a statement- encouraging everyone to remembe- the good times had- with osgood and to keep her - loved ones in their prayers.- in moss point ashleigh- fortenberry news 25 - - - - -