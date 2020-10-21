Flavanols — found in tea, berries and apples — may reduce blood pressure, study finds

People who consume a diet rich in flavanol-heavy food may have lower blood pressure than those who don't.

Flavanols are found in foods such as berries, tea, and apples.

Researchers studied the diets of more than 25,000 people and compared what they ate with their blood pressure.

According to CNN, the researchers found a link between high flavanol intake and lower blood pressure in participants.

The number of flavanols in certain foods can vary widely.

For example, the amount found in tea ranges from 10 milligrams per 100 grams of tea to 330 milligrams per 100 grams of tea.

Which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

While other studies have found a link between flavanols and health benefits, this study was the first to measure intake of the compounds objectively using biomarkers found in urine.