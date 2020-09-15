Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll

Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll

Sir Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll.

According to CNN, the limited-edition doll will have a glittery top and flared denim pants.

Barbie will also be wearing a multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket with stars on its sleeves.

The Mattel wenb=sbite explains; "The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons".

The doll was released to mark the 45th anniversary of the singer's record-breaking performance at Dodgers Stadium in 1975.

The Elton Joh Barbie retails for $50.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll

Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. And while the doll won't look like the Rocket Man, it...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

Laura8759

bookworm Laura 📚 RT @ABC7NY: Pop superstar Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll. The new Elton John Barbie celebrates the legendary singer-songwriter's… 2 minutes ago

aGirlyLadybug

Marie 🌊 👻🍁👽🎃🍁🍃😈 RT @CNN: Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll. And while the doll won't look like the Rocket Man, it will be styled in his likene… 2 minutes ago

alleybenzz

Bendravious RT @nowthisnews: Barbie’s gone Elton John with this new doll decked out in rainbow boots, jacket, and glasses. The doll is a tribute to Joh… 6 minutes ago

foxcarolinanews

FOX Carolina News Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll https://t.co/LV8F6HQJoE 8 minutes ago

JanetBryanbuddy

Janet D Bryan OMG 😲 Larry just ordered me a Barbie. New Tiny Dancer ☆☆Elton John I'll show you in a week when it arrives. 💞💕💃 https://t.co/W3FZD6CSo6 15 minutes ago

tbdnonymous

Mira Behn Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll - https://t.co/6KwWxwL1Ed 15 minutes ago

AmericaLiveNews

Live News Alerts • America and World RT @6abc: Pop superstar Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll. https://t.co/RTkjGcmVbw 15 minutes ago

6abc

Action News on 6abc Pop superstar Elton John is getting his own Barbie doll. https://t.co/RTkjGcmVbw 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice [Video]

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have produced their own Woodside apple juice.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published