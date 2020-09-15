Sir Elton John Has His Own Barbie Doll
Sir Elton John is getting his very own Barbie doll.
According to CNN, the limited-edition doll will have a glittery top and flared denim pants.
Barbie will also be wearing a multi-colored "Elton" bomber jacket with stars on its sleeves.
The Mattel wenb=sbite explains; "The Elton John Barbie doll is a bold collaboration that personifies two cultural icons".
The doll was released to mark the 45th anniversary of the singer's record-breaking performance at Dodgers Stadium in 1975.
The Elton Joh Barbie retails for $50.