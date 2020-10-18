Emergency landing at RST

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 2 minutes ago

SkyWest Airlines says the flight diverted to Rochester 'due to a smoky odor in the cabin.'

I'm learning more about what caused the emergency landing.

It landed at 7:20 this morning.

It was traveling from st.

St. Louis to Minneapolis

"*st.

Paul international airport.

I received a statement from the airline that says the flight diverted to rochester due to a smoky odor in the cabin.



"**t executive director john reed tells me this is a rare occurance, but they were prepared.xxx we train regularly for aircraft incidents, it's part of our regulatory requirement.

The more than 40 people onboard did not require any medical attention.

The passengers were bussed to minneapolis earlier today.

Live in Rochester, Calyn Thompson, KIMT.

No word yet on when the aircraft