109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'

Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:49s - Published
While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person.


