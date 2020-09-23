109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:49s - Published
3 minutes ago
109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote'
While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48 Published on September 23, 2020