109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote' Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 3 minutes ago 109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote' While she could have opted for a mail-in ballot due to her age, Earline Hart Andrews said she's voted in "every election possible" and wanted to do it in person. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this CBSDFW 109-Year-Old North Texan Votes In Presidential Election: 'If I Have To Be Carried To The Polls, I Get To Vote' https://t.co/NIM3uLdarO 12 minutes ago

Related videos from verified sources ‘Trump, Modi relationship will benefit both nations in future’: Donald Trump Jr



The relationship between US President Donald Trump & Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will benefit both the nations in the future, said Donald Trump Jr. ‘The Indian community understands that two.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:00 Published 4 days ago Swing state voters weigh in on U.S. election



Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and U.S. President Donald Trump are about even in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, while the former vice president leads in Michigan and Wisconsin, according.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:48 Published on September 23, 2020

