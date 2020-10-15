THE WEBSTER K9

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

2 new k9s were added to the Webster police department.

200 hours of intense training.

That is what two new k'9s had to achieve before being a part of the webster county sheriffs department.

And these two dogs did just that as they are fresh out of training school in hattiesburg... wcbi's bobby martinez stopped by the sheriffs department today and has more on the great help k9's have in law enforcement.

The webster county sheriff's department has added two new k9's to their department.

And to them, these k9's go beyond then just solving crime in the streets.

The job of a deputy can be stressful, exhausting and at times overwhelming..

But having a furry partner... can help ease some of those feelings..

"it's awesome he's always there man.

Even at work at home you know, he's good around the kids.

I have a little boy, he's good around my little boy you know he's always there for me."

Jacob edwards, who has been a deputy at the webster county sheriff's department for two years..

And is the man in charge of two and half year old gero.

Natvo gero... sit... flats... good boy.... and having gero on board... is a huge help..

"counties from all over, they call us if they have an escaped convict or just someone that runs from a traffic stop.

We call the canine man and they'll find them."

Another addition is five year old zeus..

Natvo "zeus is a big dog..

He a big boy but at times he acts like he's not" brandon chaille has been a deputy at this department for eight months... and says k9's bring a variety of helpful of skills to their line of work..

"having a k9 is very powerful tool.

Various things.

If we have missing children.

These k9's are trained to track down anybody that we have them look for.

As elderly people who have come up missing."

Webster county sheriff david gore says it all started as a fundraiser to help build a k9 unit... and quickly.... "we had businesses give.

We had corporations give.

We had individuals give.

They purchased everything as far as the canine program really that we have right now, the dogs and the equipment."

Reporting in webster county.

Bobby martinez..wcbi news.

And if you would like to donate to their k9 unit... you can visit the webster county sheriffs facebook page.

