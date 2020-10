Glow Stars Asked for More Inclusive, Authentic Representation Before Cancellation Video Credit: Entertainment Weekly - Duration: 03:01s - Published 6 minutes ago Glow Stars Asked for More Inclusive, Authentic Representation Before Cancellation Cast members revealed the open letter they'd sent to showrunners and Netflix ahead of what was supposed to be the fourth and final season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this BrahmKornbluth "GLOW" stars asked for more inclusive, authentic representation before cancellation https://t.co/FHuhWo7Ww1 21 hours ago Paul Bacon #GLOW stars asked for more inclusive, authentic representation before cancellation https://t.co/fUZddXPnzQ 22 hours ago i will not block you so Speak Your Mind to GLOW stars asked for more inclusive, authentic representation before cancellation https://t.co/N16Fo2JrFL 23 hours ago