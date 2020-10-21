Will The Presidential Debate Turn The Tide Towards Trump?

After much ado about mutable microphones and plexiglass shields, President Donald Trump will face opponent Joe Biden on Thursday.

CNN reports Trump needs to not just perform well at the presidential debate, he'll need to pull a rabbit out of the hat to swing the race his way.

The president trails Biden in both national polls and key swing states that will determine whether he has a path to victory in the Electoral College.