'Legally Blonde 3' Coming To Theaters In 2022

MGM announced this week that Legally Blonde 3 is coming to theaters...just later than fans expected.

According to CNN, MGM announced that Elle Woods is back!

Legally Blonde 3 is coming in May 2022.

The news about the film comes a day after Reese Witherspoon hosted a "Legally Blonde" virtual reunion.

The reunion featured Luke Wilson, Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Holland Taylor and many more.

During the reunion, Witherspoon said: "I can't tell you what it means to me to see your faces.This was my college".

The "Legally Blonde" franchise follows a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree and then later a career in politics.