Unemployed Americans Less Likely To Vote

Whether someone is employed plays a part in how likely they are to vote in 2020.

According to a series of polls conducted by Insider, this is what was found: People who are unemployed and not looking for work are 14% more likely to vote.

That is when compared to the average respondent in regard to opting out of voting.

For Americans unemployed and seeking work, 24% said they aren't going to vote.

This number makes them 12% more likely to not turn out.