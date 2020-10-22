Unemployed Americans Less Likely To Vote
Unemployed Americans Less Likely To Vote
Whether someone is employed plays a part in how likely they are to vote in 2020.
According to a series of polls conducted by Insider, this is what was found: People who are unemployed and not looking for work are 14% more likely to vote.
That is when compared to the average respondent in regard to opting out of voting.
For Americans unemployed and seeking work, 24% said they aren't going to vote.
This number makes them 12% more likely to not turn out.