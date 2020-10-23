Do You Still Need Cable? The Answer May Be Yes If You Love The NFL.

The American TV audience watches more NFL Football than any other sport.

With the 2020-21 season is in full swing, many are wondering how to watch the games.

It's still not that easy without a cable subscription, reports Business Insider.

Broadcast rights continue to be spread across several networks, with a few games per week.

The games are shown exclusively on some channels, including ESPN, NBC, Fox, CBS, and the NFL Network.