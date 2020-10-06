Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

Logo with 'vote' time magazine has changed its logo for the first time in the publication's nearly 100-year history.

On the cover of the november second- issue, the name "time" is replaced with the wor "vote."

The edition is filled with articles and editorials related to the election and its massive implications.

Time's c-e-o and editor-in-chief says voters face a decision as consequential as any they have ever made at the ballot box and that voting this year is quote "imperative."

