Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snowden

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Snowden
10/22/2020_Snowden

In russia edward snowden has been granted permanent residency in russia.

The former contractor with the u.s. national security agency has been living in russia since 20-13 to escape prosecution in the u.s. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. snowden's lawyer says his client is not considering applying for russian citizenship at the moment.

L3: nation view white time magazine




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Snowden granted permanent residency in Russia

Snowden is wanted in the United States on espionage charges after he leaked information showing that...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.comSydney Morning HeraldWorldNewsCBC.caDaily Caller


Man, 23, getting life back on track died of overdose

Man, 23, getting life back on track died of overdose Alastair Snowden-Brett had been turning a corner before he suffered a fatal overdose
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette - Published

Scots triple killer wins courts case after jail blocked visits to see ill granny

Scots triple killer wins courts case after jail blocked visits to see ill granny Scott Snowden, 44, was jailed in 2013 for the horrific murders of Thomas Sharkey Senior, 55, his son...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Charity fundraiser completes Three Peaks climb wearing diving suit [Video]

Charity fundraiser completes Three Peaks climb wearing diving suit

A veteran fundraiser has raised nearly £50,000 for charity by climbing theThree Peaks in a 130lb deep sea diving suit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
How does the Nobel Peace Prize work? [Video]

How does the Nobel Peace Prize work?

Greta Thunberg, Edward Snowden, and the people of Hong Kong are all potential contenders for this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Megan Revell runs through some of the other nominees and explains how they..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published
Edward Snowden Agrees To Give Up $5 Million [Video]

Edward Snowden Agrees To Give Up $5 Million

(CNN) Edward Snowden, the former CIA contractor who leaked intelligence secrets in 2013, has agreed to forfeit more than $5 million he earned from his book and speaking fees to the US government,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published