Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:07s - Published
Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages

Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages

CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hundreds ordered to evacuate as Colorado wildfire rages

The town of Grand Lake was under an evacuation order Wednesday night as the East Troublesome Fire...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Granby residents say they hope for the best after East Troublesome Fire threatens town [Video]

Granby residents say they hope for the best after East Troublesome Fire threatens town

Residents in Grand County forced to evacuate from the East Troublesome Fire say they are hoping for the best when it comes to whether their properties will be spared.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:40Published
East Troublesome Fire 11 a.m. update Thursday, Oct. 22 [Video]

East Troublesome Fire 11 a.m. update Thursday, Oct. 22

The Grand County sheriff confirmed structures had been lost in the East Troublesome Fire and issued new pre-evacuation orders from Hot Sulphur Springs all the way east of Granby.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 16:25Published
RAW: Flames across the skyline at Granby Ranch [Video]

RAW: Flames across the skyline at Granby Ranch

RAW: From Granby Ranch looking toward East Troublesome Fire. Video: Kris Ramer

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:22Published