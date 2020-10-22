Granby Residents Ordered To Evacuate As East Troublesome Fire Rages
CBS4 Reporter Jamie Leary was in town as deputies ordered people in neighborhoods closest to East Granby middle school to get out.
Granby residents say they hope for the best after East Troublesome Fire threatens townResidents in Grand County forced to evacuate from the East Troublesome Fire say they are hoping for the best when it comes to whether their properties will be spared.
East Troublesome Fire 11 a.m. update Thursday, Oct. 22The Grand County sheriff confirmed structures had been lost in the East Troublesome Fire and issued new pre-evacuation orders from Hot Sulphur Springs all the way east of Granby.
RAW: Flames across the skyline at Granby RanchRAW: From Granby Ranch looking toward East Troublesome Fire. Video: Kris Ramer