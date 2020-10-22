Russia Iran election interference 10.22.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 10 minutes ago

Reena Roy reports on Russian and Iranian plots to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.

The nation's top intelligence official and the f-b-i director... out with new allegations against russia and iran on their attempts to interfere in the upcoming election.

Lawmakers were briefed today on the shocking news just days ahead of election day.

Reena roy has the latest.

L3: election 2020 white national security officals warn iran, russia could interfere in election tonight growing concern over what exactly iran and russia could do with their newly obtained american voter information..

John cohen byte: the fact that hostile countries are still interfering 4 years later is a serious concern.

Lawmakers have been briefed about the details of the alleged election interference from both countries by the directors of national intelligence and the fbi.

Sen.

John kennedy/r- la: if there were if there were other countries, trying to do the same thing.

Iran is a bitter enemy of the u-s by choice so is russia.

Nancy pelosi: we don't want this message coming out in the dni there to give people, any impression that they should be afraid to vote.

A senior government official tells abc news iran and russia targeted state and local election databases national security advisor robert o'brien: our adversaries would love to see the american people at each other's throats abc news learning in one case..

A series of emails were sent to registered democratic voters..claiming to be from the far right wing group the proud boys..who have been linked to violence.

Nat trump 2020 many of them support trump's relection..but the group has denied any involvement.

Sources say those emails were actually from iran.

This florida democrat says she received one..threatening her if she didn't vote for president trump.

Cecilia lepa: it was addressed to me, my full name.

It was like, 'you're a registered democrat and you need to vote for me or else we'll come after you.

Tag: russia's president vladmir putin has denied interference..and also falsely claimed there was no evidence that russia meddled in the 2016 election.

Iran has called the accusations baseless.

Reena roy abc news new york.

