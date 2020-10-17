Global  
 

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of October 22, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:18s - Published
The latest hospital data shows 547 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 15 more than Wednesday with 42 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 89% of state hospitals reporting.

Wednesday's three-day average positivity rate in Colorado was 6.23%.

The seven-day average positivity rate was 5.81%.

The state's goal is to remain below 5%.

