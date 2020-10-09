Global  
 

Over the Moon cast say the film is 'life changing'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:00s - Published
Sandra Oh has said it felt “very important” to be a part of the latescreenwriter Audrey Wells’ on-screen legacy.

The Killing Eve star, 49, voicesa character in Over The Moon, a Netflix musical written by Wells, who died ofcancer in October 2018.

The feature follows a girl named Fei Fei who isgrieving the loss of her mother and builds a rocket to fly to the moon andmeet the goddess Chang'e.

Voiced by an all-Asian cast, Over The Moon featuresHamilton star Phillipa Soo, The Hangover’s Ken Jeong and newcomer Cathy Ang inthe lead role.

Over The Moon is in cinemas now and released on Netflix onOctober 23.


