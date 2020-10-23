Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Blindfire Movie trailer - Plot synopsis: A police officer who while responding to a violent hostage call, kills the African American suspect only to later learn of his innocence.

Sensing this was a set-up, and facing repercussions, he must track down the person responsible while examining his own accountability and the ingrained racism which brought him to this point.

Director Mike Nell Writers Mike Nell Actors Brian Geraghty, Sharon Leal, Bethany Joy Lenz, Wayne Brady, Jim Beaver, Edwina Findley Genre Drama, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 23 minutes


