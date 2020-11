Related videos from verified sources Experts: free vaccine could cost you in the long run



Both President Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden have promised a free vaccine to all Americans. Economics Professor Victor Claar at Florida Gulf Coast University says that cost could.. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:04 Published 4 days ago Presendent-elect Joe Biden puts together his own Coronavirus task force



Today president-elect Joe Biden is getting to work delivering remarks on how the country can best win the war against the coronavirus. The Biden-Harris team putting together its own task force to get.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:42 Published 4 days ago Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force



Biden Announces Members of COVID-19 Task Force. On Monday, Joe Biden began his transition to the presidency by announcing the creation of a COVID-19 task force. . The team includes a number.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:26 Published 4 days ago