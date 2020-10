Early voter numbers show people choosing different ways to vote in Milwaukee County versus Waukesha County



The latest early voting numbers show depending on where you live, people are choosing different ways to cast a ballot before Election Day. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 06:34 Published 4 hours ago

Gearing up for the final presidential debate as early voting numbers surge in Vigo County



Presidential candidates are preparing for the final national debate as early voting continues in communities across the country. There’s been a massive push to get out and vote. As a result, Vigo.. Credit: WTHI Published 5 hours ago