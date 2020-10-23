'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:04s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump, pressed on the issue of Black Lives Matter at the final presidential debate Thursday said, "I'm the least racist person in this room." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted that as empty rhetoric, adding, "This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."


