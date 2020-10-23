'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump, pressed on the issue of Black Lives Matter at the final presidential debate Thursday said, "I'm the least racist person in this room." Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden blasted that as empty rhetoric, adding, "This guy has a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn."
Joe Biden in his first address as the US President-elect called it a victory for "we the people". "People of this nation have spoken, they delivered us a clear victory. A victory for, we the people. We have won with the most votes ever cast on presidential ticket in the history of the nation, 74 million," said Biden. He further added, "For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again."
Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the results of one of the most polarizing presidential races in U.S. history.
US President-elect, Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware thanked supporters in his first address, he also said that the time has come to "heal America". "This is the time to heal America, now this campaign is over. Americans have called upon us to marshal the forces of decency, the forces of fairness and marshall the forces of science, and the forces of hope in a great battle of our time. The battle to control the virus, the battle to build prosperity, the battle to secure your families healthcare, the battle to achieve racial justice and root out systemic racism," said Joe Biden.
Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were seen dancing. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and is set to be the 46th president of the US. Kamala Harris, his running mate, becomes the first female, and the Asian-American Vice President.
World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede.