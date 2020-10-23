TCPS defeats Smithville 57-0

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 7 minutes ago

Thursday night high school football....smithvil le on the road at tcps 1st quarter....eagles ball....khi holiday drops...passes and is picked off by blake williams....smithvill e unable to score on the following drive.

Eagles look to bounce back...holiday drops a dime in the back of the endzone to john avery herrod for the touchdown....7- 0 eagles eagles ball again...holiday on the qb draw...runs it in for the td!!

2 point conversion good....15-0 eagles 2nd quarter...holiday drops back and hits john paul yates in the middle of the field for 6.....eagles go ahead 22-0 and they get the win in convincing fashion.....tcps 57 smithville 0