Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TCPS defeats Smithville 57-0

Video Credit: WCBI - Published
TCPS defeats Smithville 57-0
TCPS continues to roll, takes down Smithville 57-0.

Thursday night high school football....smithvil le on the road at tcps 1st quarter....eagles ball....khi holiday drops...passes and is picked off by blake williams....smithvill e unable to score on the following drive.

Eagles look to bounce back...holiday drops a dime in the back of the endzone to john avery herrod for the touchdown....7- 0 eagles eagles ball again...holiday on the qb draw...runs it in for the td!!

2 point conversion good....15-0 eagles 2nd quarter...holiday drops back and hits john paul yates in the middle of the field for 6.....eagles go ahead 22-0 and they get the win in convincing fashion.....tcps 57 smithville 0




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WCBISPORTS

WCBI Sports WATCH: TCPS continues to roll and takes down Smithville 57-0. https://t.co/0PYnn0854J 32 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

TCPS stays hot, stymies the Seminoles [Video]

TCPS stays hot, stymies the Seminoles

TCPS defeated Smithville 57-0, to win its 5th straight district game and improve to 5-2 on the season.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished