WCBI NEWS at 10 - 10/22/2020

éé courtney ann jackson is tracking the latest in the repeat match-up.éé there are 35 seats up for re-election in the united states senate.

Democrats are looking flip four of those to win a majority.

But nonpartisan cook political report doesn't include mississippi in its list of toss- up races.

We asked millsaps department of government and politics chair dr. nathan shrader why he thinks this race isn't on those types of national lists.

"what would have to happen to change that is a number of consistent polls made public showing that this race really is a one or two point race.

There's that one pole that showed that but that's about all we know that's been made available to the public."

But the race is garnering more attention.

Wednesday mike espy received an endorsement from president barack obama.

And later in the day, president donald trump tweeted his support of cindy hyde-smith.

Shrader notes mississippians should be paying attention and says there are new dynamics at play this election cycle compared to the matchup two years ago.

"working in espy's favor is just a sharper mississippi-centric message.

She also has the benefit this time of running with donald trump on the ballot."

Hyde-smith is emphasizing her focus is on what she's doing in washington and her alignment with the president.

"people in mississippi right now they're really excited about amy coney barrett.

We're just trying to get our message out.

We had a terrible pandemic interruption and we need to get this economy back on track.

We have a president that can lead us through that."

Espy says he believes he had to run in 2018 to win now.

His message is one he says resonates with all mississippians---reg ardless of political party.

"saving rule hospitals, paying teachers a decent salary, $15 minimum wage, building the image of mississippi, medicaid expansion."

Courtney ann jackson, three on your side.

Covid-19 cases continue to increase in mississippi.

éé there are 958 new cases in the state and 8 deaths being reported.

éé 711 people are hospitalized.

éé 151 of those patients are in i.c.u.

éé health state officer, dr. thomas dobbs says as cases continue to rise, mississippians should practice social distancing and sanitation.

éé " coronavirus infects anybody.

It doesn't matter if we let out guard down for any reason if we are reluctant to follow the guideline and social events.

That's what's really giving us a terribly hard itme.

Those are sceanarios they just can't be safe right now unfortunately.

" dr. dobbs says citizens should keep crowd sizes to a minimum and continue to follow the governor's updates.

éé first look stinger first look summary: a cold front will spark some showers and storms around the region friday but hopefully they won't impact high school football too much.

Saturday may end up cloudy and cool with warmer air surging back in early next week.

An area of low pressure could give the region more rain and storms by the middle to end of next week but details remain unclear at this time.

Thursday night: mainly clear, quiet, and mild.

Lows in the mid 60s.

Winds sse 2-5 mph.

Friday: increasing clouds with showers and storms possible from about midday onward into the afternoon and evening.

Highs in the 80s.

Winds ssw 5-10 mph.

102220-intro there are several items on this year's mississippi ballot that may require a little research on the part of the voter.éé wcbi's cash matlock continues his series, breaking down the ballot tonight, as he explains what it means in mississippi to have a majority vote.éé 102220-pkg this year's ballot is stacked.

There's a whole host of things to vote on.

The presidential race, the u.s. sentate race, medical marijuana, the state flag... but there's one issue that you may not be too familiar with.

It's called house concurrent resolution number 47, and the wording of this measure can be difficult to understand, so let's break it down sentence by sentence.

The first line says "this amendment provides that to be elected governor, or to any other statewide office, a candidate must receive a majority of the votes in the general election."

This is a measure that's already in place, and that's not actually what we're voting on..

So let's keep going.

The second line reads " if no candidate receives a majority of the votes, then a runoff election shall be held as provided by general law."

Ok..

Once again, that sounds like a standard procedure, so that must not be what we're voting on either.

The last line of the measure says "the requirement of receiving the most votes in a majority of mississippi house of representative's districts is removed."

This is the line we're actually voting on, right here.

So basically, in order to become governor of mississippi right now, you have to receive the majority vote áplusá the majority vote from the mississippi house of representatives districts.

If you vote "yes" on this measure, you're saying you would like for ájust the people'sá majority vote to count.

If you vote "no" on this measure, then you want the state to leave things how they are-- where a candidate must receive the majority vote plus the majority vote from the mississippi house of representatives.

For more information on the november 3rd ballot or house concurrent resolution number 47, visit our website at wcbi dot com.

I'm cash matlock and this has been breaking down the ballot.

The u-s just had its busiest weekend for air travel since the start of the pandemic.

éé on sunday alone, tsa screened one million passengers across the country.

éé here at home, golden triangle regional airport has seen its flow of passengers stay consistent with other airports across the country.

éé with just over 30 percent of the numbers they had this time last year.

éé executive director mike hainsey says they are getting around 60 passengers a day since they increased to three flights a day in october.

éé "initially when this started, we were getting maybe 8-10 passengers a day and now, with 25 a flight, we're seeing a decent number of people coming back.

But it is all leasure travel.

It's very, very little business travel."

Hainsey believes people are hainsey believes people are realizing that flying on a plane can be safe, as long as passengers and airlines continue following the strict safety protocols.

éé 200 hours of intense training.

éé that is what two new k'9s had to achieve before being a part of the webster county sheriffs department.

éé our bobby martinez has the details.éé the webster county sheriff's department has added two new k9's to their department.

And to them, these k9's go beyond then just solving crime in the streets.

The job of a deputy can be stressful, exhausting and at times overwhelming..

But having a furry partner... can help ease some of those feelings..

"it's awesome he's always there man.

Even at work at home you know, he's good around the kids.

I have a little boy, he's good around my little boy you know he's always there for me."

Jacob edwards, who has been a deputy at the webster county sheriff's department for two years..

And is the man in charge of two and half year old gero.

Natvo gero... sit... flats... good boy.... and having gero on board... is a huge help..

"counties from all over, they call us if they have an escaped convict or just someone that runs from a traffic stop.

We call the canine man and they'll find them."

Another addition is five year old zeus..

Natvo "zeus is a big dog..

He a big boy but at times he acts like he's not" brandon chaille has been a deputy at this department for eight months... and says k9's bring a variety of helpful of skills to their line of work..

"having a k9 is very powerful tool.

Various things.

If we have missing children.

These k9's are trained to track down anybody that we have them look for.

As elderly people who have come up missing."

Webster county sheriff david gore says it all started as a fundraiser to help build a k9 unit... and quickly.... "we had businesses give.

We had corporations give.

We had individuals give.

They purchased everything as far as the canine program really that we have right now, the dogs and the equipment."

Reporting in webster county.

Bobby martinez..wcbi news.

Friday night: mostly cloudy with some lingering showers possible.

Lows in the 60s.

Saturday: mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

A few spotty showers or areas of drizzle are possible.

Saturday night: mostly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Sunday: morning clouds with more afternoon sunshine.

Highs in the 70s.

Monday- wednesday: variably cloudy and warm.

Highs in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

A few showers are possible each day.

éé just one donation can save up to 3 lives.

éé health talk with baptist is after the break.

éé each year, millions of americans depend on blood donations.

éé just one donation can save up to 3 lives.

éé here's health talk with baptist.

éé no script stinger ole miss football plays host to auburn for homecoming this weekend...more on what to expect from spx open following a dissapointing 33-21 loss against arkansas, ole miss football returns home to host yet another opponent with a chip on its shoulder in auburn..

The tigers are coming off an upset loss to the south carolina and are led by sophomoreomore quarterback bo nix..who right now has 869 passing yards, five touchdowns and 4 picks on the season nix also able to pick up 141 yds and 1 score on the ground...somethin g ole miss head coach lane kiffin says the rebels need to keep an eye on this weekend kiffin: "really competitive.

Really strong arm.

Can really take off and run with the ball too.

You know, which we haven't done great with that this season so very big challenge for a team that's always, you know if you don't stop the run you're going to get fifty carries.

It's always how gus has been.

You know they're very physical and down hill how they run.

You better stop em before the day gets long."

If you're looking to watch some s-e- c football this weekend here's how you can ole miss and auburn face off first thing in the morning at 11 am...you can watch that game over on the s-e-c network alabama hits the road to play tennessee...that match-up will be featured right here on wcbi with a 2:30 kick-off highlights of both of those games at six and right here on wcbi and of course, missisippi state is off this week, however the bulldogs get back to action next weekend in tuscaloosa against the crimson tide the wait is over!

Look no further!

This week's game of the week is a class 3a showdown.....a rematch of last season's north half state final.

Choctaw county and noxubee county.

These two teams locked horns last season in the regular season that resulted in the chargers winining the district championship later on in the post season, the tigers exacted revenge on choctaw county winning the north half title.

With the district title on the line again, both coaches know it's going to be a battle that goes to the wire "it's a good opportunity again.

I'm thankful for this opportunity to have this chance.

To have the chance to win a district championship two years in a row after the change over.

I told them to go out there and just have fun.

Enjoy the moment because it's a great opportunity and we'll be excited about it."

"we've been focused.

Last year, we lost the district championship to choctaw county.

Every year we go into the season and write goals down.

Our goals are to win three championships.

Our district.

North half.

State.

This is the first one and we have it at home.

We just got to go take care of business."

These two titans face off tomorrow at 7pm.

Be sure to watch endzone to find out who wins!

Thursday night high school football....smithvil le on the road at tcps 1st quarter....eagles ball....khi holiday drops...passes and is picked off by blake williams....smithvill e unable to score on the following drive.

Eagles look to bounce back...holiday drops a dime in the back of the endzone to john avery herrod for the touchdown....7- 0 eagles eagles ball again...holiday on the qb draw...runs it in for the td!!

2 point conversion good....15-0 eagles 2nd quarter...holiday drops back and hits john paul yates in the middle of the field for 6.....eagles go ahead 22-0 and they get the win in convincing fashion.....tcps 57 smithville 0 high school atheltics continues to be impacted by covid- 19 -- aberdeen football is shutdown through november 2nd due to one positive case -- starkville fb shutdown wednesday for two weeks due and today the girls basketball team also shutdown for two weeks due to positive covid-19 cases starkville academy game friday against jackson academy and east unions game against potts camp have also been canceled due to positive covid-19 cases on both opposing teams still to come..

Chief meteorologist keith gibson returns with tonights last look.

A popular race that raises money for breast cancer screening and community education will take place at the end of this month.éé the "hope continues 5k" is set for october 31st at fairpark.

éé this year, there will be a lot of changes.

éé participants are required to wear face masks in fairpark and at the starting line.

éé the race's founder says the event will help those who have trouble affording mammograms, prescription assistance, and other preventative care.éé last look stinger last look last look last