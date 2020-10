Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

Of today..

More than 45 million people have already cast their ballot for election 2020.

..

Either by absentee voting or early in person voting.

Right now..

The 2008 election... holds the record for the highest turnout... with 62-percent of people voting.

But many election experts today..

Say this political season is on track... to break