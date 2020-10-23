Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Final Presidential debate before election

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 05:01s - Published
Final Presidential debate before election

Final Presidential debate before election

President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden faced off in the final presidential debate before the 2020 election.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden debate coronavirus relief bill for Americans

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential...
CBS News - Published

Trump and Biden debate health care plans and preexisting conditions

In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential...
CBS News - Published

Covid-19 vaccine ready & coming within weeks: Trump at final presidential debate with Biden

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that a Covid-19 vaccine is "ready" and going to be...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump motorcade arrives in Nashville ahead of final debate [Video]

President Trump motorcade arrives in Nashville ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump touched down at Nashville International Airport ahead of the final debate with Joe Biden on October 22. His motorcade drove through the city of Nashville.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published
Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate [Video]

Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate

The final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden offered a high-stakes opportunity for the candidates to deliver their closing arguments before a huge national audience.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate' [Video]

Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate'

Larry talks with former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who is also a cardiologist, about Donald Trump's covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. Plus, why he thinks the president is sending the..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:46Published