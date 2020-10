Wildfire Evacuees Fill Loveland Hotel To Capacity Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:10s - Published 4 minutes ago Wildfire Evacuees Fill Loveland Hotel To Capacity A spokesperson for The Red Cross said the main evacuation shelter, the Embassy Suites in eastern Loveland, was at capacity as thousands evacuated from around Estes Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Evacuees Fill East Troublesome Fire Fill Loveland Hotel



The Embassy Suites was designated as a shelter but quickly filled up on Thursday. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 01:48 Published 4 hours ago