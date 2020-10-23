Cotter sweeps Dover-Eyota 3-0 in section championship

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 43 seconds ago

The Ramblers scored two goals in the second half to secure the win.

Chance to make history tonight competing in the section championship.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t news three sp director ?

"* kaleb gillock jois us now with how the eagles did./// (?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

Strange season for these teams so it was nice to see them have the opportunity to compete for some hardware.

Let's start in section 1a with dover?

"*eyota taking on cotter.

What would the section championship game be without a little rain?

First half... megan morgan gets control of this one and boots it to kylie lacey who saw over 20 shots fired her way throughout the night.

Eagles trail one?

"*nothing ?

"* morgan wehs has an open goal in front of her but this shot is just off to the left from long range.

Later on ?

"* cotter's ella leaf find the back of the net for a two?

"* nothing lead.

Late in te game... the pass to a olivia gardner and she converts in