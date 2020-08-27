The World of New 2021 Jaguar F-PACE - Flow Motion

With an assertive new exterior, beautifully crafted all-new interior, latest generation Pivi Pro infotainment and the choice of in-line four and six-cylinder engines including PHEV and MHEV technology, the new Jaguar F-PACE is more luxurious, connected and efficient.

The four-cylinder, 404PS PHEV has an all-electric range of up to 33 miles.

The new exterior design gives the award-winning F-PACE performance SUV a cleaner, more assured presence, featuring a new sculpted bonnet with a wider power bulge and smoother, more precisely defined surfaces.

The new bonnet also contributes to a more striking finish by reducing the number of shutlines on the front of the car.

An enlarged grille features Jaguar’s heritage logo-inspired ‘diamond’ detailing, while the side fender vents now feature the iconic Leaper emblem, demonstrating the exceptional attention to detail found right across the vehicle.

A new front bumper with redesigned air intakes and dark mesh details visually widen the new F-PACE for a more assured dynamic presence.