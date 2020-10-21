Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump, Biden meet in final debate

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 04:19s - Published
Trump, Biden meet in final debate
Trump, Biden meet in final debate

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The final Trump, Biden presidential debate: What to know

The presidential debate on Thursday will give voters their final opportunity to compare President...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNewsmaxCTV NewsZee NewsCBS News


Hunter, COVID, Mute Buttons: 5 Questions as Trump and Biden Prepare for Final Debate

President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCTV NewsNews24


Trump in need of a game-changing moment as he meets Joe Biden for final debate

President Donald Trump enters the final presidential debate on Thursday in need of a major shakeup...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate [Video]

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate. With a mute button..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Trump and Biden battle over taxes [Video]

Trump and Biden battle over taxes

During the final presidential debate Joe Biden demanded of Donald Trump:"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption." Mr Trumpresponded that he would like to release his returns "as soon..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change? [Video]

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change?

Pres. Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden faced off Thursday night and millions watched. Early reactions seemed to suggest little change in the presidential race. Team coverage. (10-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:40Published