A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump , courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

US election polls with eight days to go: Biden maintains eight-point lead

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over handling of the coronavirus pandemic, race issues and taxes Thursday night in the final presidential debate,..

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate. With a mute button in place this time around, thecandidates interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed onissues ranging from the coronavirus to crime and global warming.

Trump and Biden hit campaign trail after combative debate, 'Borat 2' streams on Amazon Prime and more things to start your Friday morning.

With 14 days to go until Election Day, former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable leads over...