Truck crashes into Oxford store Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:26s - Published 1 day ago A truck crashed into a convenience store in Oxford. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HAPPENED OVERNIGHT.A WILD CRASH IS UNDERINVESTIGATION IN OXFORD.TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO.A TRUCK DROVE RIGHT INTO THEXTRAMART CONVENIENCE STORE ONSOUTHBRIDGE STREET.THE DRIVER WAS TAKEN TO THEHOSPITAL WITH MINOR INJURIES.THERE WAS A CLERK INSIDE THESTORE AT THE TIME, BUT WE’RETOLD THAT PERSON WAS JUST SHAKEN